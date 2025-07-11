Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Holdings in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Organon & Co. (NYSE:OGN – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,278,678 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,881 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Organon & Co. were worth $19,040,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in shares of Organon & Co. by 1,795.8% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 4,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 4,310 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Organon & Co. by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,333,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,739,000 after purchasing an additional 10,652 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Organon & Co. by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 221,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,301,000 after purchasing an additional 37,980 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Organon & Co. in the fourth quarter worth about $394,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Organon & Co. during the fourth quarter worth about $4,194,000. 77.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Organon & Co. Stock Performance

NYSE OGN opened at $10.03 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $9.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.49, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a current ratio of 1.67. Organon & Co. has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $23.10.

Organon & Co. Cuts Dividend

Organon & Co. ( NYSE:OGN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.89 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. Organon & Co. had a return on equity of 227.43% and a net margin of 11.92%. The company’s revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.22 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Organon & Co. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.80%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. Organon & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 2.78%.

Insider Transactions at Organon & Co.

In related news, CEO Kevin Ali purchased 34,000 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.80 per share, with a total value of $299,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 282,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,488,032.80. This trade represents a 13.67% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Kirke Weaver purchased 8,045 shares of Organon & Co. stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 6th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $9.21 per share, for a total transaction of $74,094.45. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 52,489 shares in the company, valued at $483,423.69. This represents a 18.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have purchased 102,345 shares of company stock valued at $902,430. Insiders own 1.96% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Organon & Co. to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. Evercore ISI lowered Organon & Co. from an “outperform” rating to an “inline” rating in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $15.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on Organon & Co. from $24.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $18.00.

Organon & Co. Profile

Organon & Co is a science based global pharmaceutical company, which develops and delivers innovative health solutions through a portfolio of prescription therapies within women’s health, biosimilars and established brands. The company was founded on March 11, 2020, and is headquartered in Jersey City, NJ.

