Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Geo Group Inc (The) (NYSE:GEO – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 677,058 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,605 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Geo Group were worth $19,777,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Geo Group by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,051,384 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $85,398,000 after buying an additional 35,281 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Geo Group by 202.6% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,124,783 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $59,451,000 after buying an additional 1,422,676 shares during the last quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT increased its holdings in Geo Group by 375.2% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,839,500 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $51,469,000 after buying an additional 1,452,400 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Geo Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,522,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $42,596,000 after buying an additional 170,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Newbrook Capital Advisors LP purchased a new position in Geo Group in the fourth quarter valued at $35,738,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.10% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $36.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. Jones Trading decreased their price objective on shares of Geo Group from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Noble Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Geo Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $35.00 price objective on shares of Geo Group in a research note on Monday, March 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $38.00.

Shares of GEO opened at $26.14 on Friday. Geo Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $11.75 and a fifty-two week high of $36.46. The company has a market capitalization of $3.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 137.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.71. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $27.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Geo Group (NYSE:GEO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.04). Geo Group had a return on equity of 7.36% and a net margin of 1.19%. The business had revenue of $604.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $611.81 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Geo Group Inc will post 0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The GEO Group, Inc (NYSE: GEO) engages in ownership, leasing, and management of secure facilities, processing centers, and community-based reentry facilities in the United States, Australia, the United Kingdom, and South Africa. The company also provides secure facility management services, including the provision of security, administrative, rehabilitation, education, and food services; reentry services, such as temporary housing, programming, employment assistance, and other services; electronic monitoring and supervision services; and transportation services; as well as designs, constructs, and finances new facilities through projects.

