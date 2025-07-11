Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in shares of ICU Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ICUI – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 136,009 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,910 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ICU Medical were worth $18,886,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 6,730 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,044,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,402 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $218,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,816 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $747,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 26,107 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $4,051,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its holdings in ICU Medical by 23.0% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 801 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $111,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on ICUI shares. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of ICU Medical from $209.00 to $191.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ICU Medical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, May 18th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of ICU Medical in a report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Raymond James Financial dropped their target price on shares of ICU Medical from $197.00 to $187.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $192.67.

In other news, Director David C. Greenberg sold 1,942 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $143.66, for a total value of $278,987.72. Following the sale, the director directly owned 6,760 shares in the company, valued at $971,141.60. This represents a 22.32% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Ben Sousa sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.36, for a total transaction of $274,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 479 shares in the company, valued at $65,795.44. This represents a 80.68% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 36,097 shares of company stock valued at $4,860,156 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ICU Medical stock opened at $137.26 on Friday. ICU Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $117.92 and a 12-month high of $196.26. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a PE ratio of -35.84 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a 50-day moving average of $133.89 and a two-hundred day moving average of $145.17.

ICU Medical (NASDAQ:ICUI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.49. ICU Medical had a negative net margin of 3.87% and a positive return on equity of 6.75%. The company had revenue of $599.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $574.15 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that ICU Medical, Inc. will post 4.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ICU Medical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells medical devices used in infusion therapy, vascular access, and vital care applications worldwide. Its infusion therapy products include needlefree products under the MicroClave, MicroClave Clear, and NanoClave brands; Neutron catheter patency devices; ChemoClave and ChemoLock closed system transfer devices, which are used to limit the escape of hazardous drugs or vapor concentrations, block the transfer of environmental contaminants into the system, and eliminates the risk of needlestick injury; Tego needle free connectors; Deltec GRIPPER non-coring needles for portal access; and ClearGuard, SwabCap, and SwabTip disinfection caps.

