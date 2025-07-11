Principal Financial Group Inc. Boosts Stock Position in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report) by 1.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 153,881 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,526 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in The Ensign Group were worth $19,912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ENSG. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $3,972,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Ensign Group during the fourth quarter worth about $36,167,000. AlphaQuest LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 754.8% during the fourth quarter. AlphaQuest LLC now owns 3,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $402,000 after acquiring an additional 2,672 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 20.7% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 16,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,152,000 after acquiring an additional 2,774 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of The Ensign Group by 57.0% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $291,000 after acquiring an additional 794 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.12% of the company’s stock.

Get The Ensign Group alerts:

Insider Transactions at The Ensign Group

In other The Ensign Group news, Director Barry M. Smith sold 700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.48, for a total value of $107,436.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 27,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,274,724.96. The trade was a 2.45% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Daren Shaw sold 1,999 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.47, for a total value of $290,794.53. Following the completion of the transaction, the director directly owned 24,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,625,985.22. The trade was a 7.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 19,336 shares of company stock worth $2,902,377. 3.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Macquarie dropped their price target on The Ensign Group from $159.00 to $156.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, The Ensign Group presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $163.50.

View Our Latest Report on ENSG

The Ensign Group Trading Down 0.7%

The Ensign Group stock opened at $145.73 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.73 and a 52 week high of $158.45. The company has a market capitalization of $8.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.70 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $147.65 and a 200 day moving average price of $136.87.

The Ensign Group (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.02. The Ensign Group had a return on equity of 16.90% and a net margin of 6.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 5.59 EPS for the current year.

The Ensign Group Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Monday, June 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.0625 per share. This represents a $0.25 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.17%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. The Ensign Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 4.73%.

The Ensign Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Ensign Group, Inc provides skilled nursing, senior living, and rehabilitative services. It operates through two segments: Skilled Services and Standard Bearer. The company's Skilled Services segment engages in the operation of skilled nursing facilities and rehabilitation therapy services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and offers nursing facilities including specialty care, such as on-site dialysis, ventilator care, cardiac, and pulmonary management, as well as standard services comprising room and board, special nutritional programs, social services, recreational activities, entertainment, and other services.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ENSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Ensign Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Ensign Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.