Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 12,018 Shares of Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in Allegion PLC (NYSE:ALLE – Free Report) by 9.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,579 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,018 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.15% of Allegion worth $17,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Millstone Evans Group LLC purchased a new position in Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Colonial Trust Co SC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 192.9% in the 4th quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Atala Financial Inc purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Garde Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Allegion in the 1st quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Allegion by 259.3% in the 4th quarter. GeoWealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Allegion from $144.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Allegion in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $170.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Allegion from $149.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on Allegion from $128.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Allegion currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.86.

Shares of ALLE opened at $151.54 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.28, a P/E/G ratio of 3.79 and a beta of 1.01. Allegion PLC has a 12-month low of $116.57 and a 12-month high of $156.10. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $142.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $133.77.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.68 by $0.18. Allegion had a net margin of 16.28% and a return on equity of 44.82%. The company had revenue of $941.90 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $918.53 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.55 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Allegion PLC will post 7.77 earnings per share for the current year.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door controls and systems and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors, accessories, and other.

