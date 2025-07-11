Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 28,700 Shares of ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report) by 4.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 696,840 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 28,700 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in ATS were worth $17,367,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 561.9% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,171 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 1,843 shares in the last quarter. Steph & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 223.6% in the 1st quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 5,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,674 shares in the last quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Northwest & Ethical Investments L.P. now owns 6,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,320 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 2,149 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cidel Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ATS by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Cidel Asset Management Inc. now owns 8,286 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.84% of the company’s stock.

Get ATS alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ATS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Wall Street Zen raised ATS from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Scotiabank raised ATS to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th.

ATS Price Performance

Shares of ATS stock opened at $29.54 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.90. ATS Corporation has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $34.32. The company has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -155.47 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96.

ATS (NYSE:ATS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.02. ATS had a positive return on equity of 8.38% and a negative net margin of 1.00%. The company had revenue of $503.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $687.03 million. ATS’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ATS Corporation will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About ATS

(Free Report)

ATS Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides automation solutions worldwide. The company is also involved in planning, designing, building, commissioning, and servicing automated manufacturing and assembly systems, including automation products and test solutions. In addition, it offers pre-automation services comprising discovery and analysis, concept development, simulation, and total cost of ownership modelling; post automation services, including training, process optimization, preventative maintenance, emergency and on-call support, spare parts, retooling, retrofits, and equipment relocation; and contract manufacturing services, as well as after sales and services.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ATS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ATS Corporation (NYSE:ATS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for ATS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ATS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.