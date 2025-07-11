Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 441 Shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:OLLI – Free Report) by 0.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,303 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned about 0.24% of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet worth $17,257,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in Ollie’s Bargain Outlet by 489.7% in the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 191 shares during the period. City Holding Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Putney Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet during the first quarter worth about $38,000.

Get Ollie's Bargain Outlet alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OLLI has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial upped their target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from $126.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. Loop Capital lowered Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp set a $145.00 target price on Ollie’s Bargain Outlet and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $123.00 price objective (down previously from $124.00) on shares of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, Wall Street Zen upgraded Ollie’s Bargain Outlet from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ollie’s Bargain Outlet currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.21.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Stock Performance

NASDAQ OLLI opened at $126.68 on Friday. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $86.05 and a one year high of $134.59. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $118.78 and a 200 day moving average of $111.47. The company has a market capitalization of $7.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.98, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 0.41.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet (NASDAQ:OLLI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, June 3rd. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $576.77 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $565.04 million. Ollie’s Bargain Outlet had a return on equity of 12.27% and a net margin of 8.59%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc. will post 3.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at Ollie’s Bargain Outlet

In other Ollie’s Bargain Outlet news, CEO Der Valk Eric Van sold 728 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.85, for a total value of $82,154.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 7,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,828.85. This trade represents a 8.58% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.75% of the company’s stock.

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Profile

(Free Report)

Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the retail of closeouts, excess inventory, and salvage merchandise. It offers overstocks, package changes, manufacturer refurbished goods, and irregulars. The company’s products include housewares, food, books and stationery, bed and bath, floor coverings, electronics and toys.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ollie's Bargain Outlet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.