Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 5,955 Shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Kontoor Brands, Inc. (NYSE:KTB – Free Report) by 2.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 266,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,955 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Kontoor Brands were worth $17,121,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of KTB. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in Kontoor Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Huntington National Bank grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 62.4% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the period. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its holdings in Kontoor Brands by 46.7% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 650 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 229.7% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the period. Finally, Quarry LP grew its stake in shares of Kontoor Brands by 161.3% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 729 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,000 after buying an additional 450 shares during the period. 93.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kontoor Brands Price Performance

Shares of NYSE KTB opened at $70.52 on Friday. Kontoor Brands, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.00 and a fifty-two week high of $96.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $68.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $71.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $3.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.28, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.12.

Kontoor Brands Announces Dividend

Kontoor Brands ( NYSE:KTB Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.04. Kontoor Brands had a net margin of 8.82% and a return on equity of 71.33%. The firm had revenue of $622.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $625.44 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.16 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Kontoor Brands, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 10th were given a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 10th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.95%. Kontoor Brands’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.98%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

KTB has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 7th. Barclays raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $75.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 20th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Kontoor Brands from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Kontoor Brands from $83.00 to $72.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $85.00 price target on shares of Kontoor Brands and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.50.

Kontoor Brands Profile

Kontoor Brands, Inc, a lifestyle apparel company, designs, produces, procures, markets, distributes, and licenses denim, apparel, footwear, and accessories, primarily under the Wrangler and Lee brands. The company operates through two segments: Wrangler and Lee. It licenses and sells apparel under the Rock & Republic brand name.

