Principal Financial Group Inc. Buys 88,627 Shares of StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in StoneX Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SNEX – Free Report) by 56.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 245,147 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 88,627 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.51% of StoneX Group worth $18,724,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SNEX. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $75,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 282,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,717,000 after acquiring an additional 12,855 shares in the last quarter. Atria Investments Inc raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Atria Investments Inc now owns 9,016 shares of the company’s stock valued at $883,000 after acquiring an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of StoneX Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $10,276,000. Finally, Amundi raised its holdings in shares of StoneX Group by 187.1% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 9,317 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.93% of the company’s stock.

StoneX Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SNEX opened at $96.35 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $4.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.32 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09. StoneX Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $47.69 and a 1-year high of $99.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $88.28 and its 200 day moving average is $80.01.

StoneX Group ( NASDAQ:SNEX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $956.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $907.30 million. StoneX Group had a return on equity of 17.03% and a net margin of 0.24%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that StoneX Group Inc. will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Transactions at StoneX Group

In related news, insider Abigail H. Perkins sold 16,098 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.04, for a total transaction of $1,368,973.92. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 31,076 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,703.04. This trade represents a 34.12% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Sean Michael Oconnor sold 34,083 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.63, for a total value of $3,054,859.29. Following the transaction, the chairman directly owned 1,023,084 shares in the company, valued at approximately $91,699,018.92. This represents a 3.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 165,262 shares of company stock valued at $14,146,806. 11.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

StoneX Group Company Profile

StoneX Group Inc operates as a global financial services network that connects companies, organizations, traders, and investors to market ecosystem worldwide. The company operates through Commercial, Institutional, Retail, and Global Payments segments. The Commercial segment provides risk management and hedging, exchange-traded and OTC products execution and clearing, voice brokerage, market intelligence, physical trading, and commodity financing and logistics services.

