Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 259,982 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,089 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.07% of Estee Lauder Companies worth $17,159,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 57.3% during the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 626 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC grew its stake in Estee Lauder Companies by 116.2% in the first quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 41.0% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 787 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 229 shares during the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies by 58.4% during the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new stake in shares of Estee Lauder Companies during the first quarter worth about $73,000. 55.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Estee Lauder Companies Trading Up 6.4%

Shares of EL stock opened at $92.17 on Friday. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $48.37 and a fifty-two week high of $105.59. The stock has a market cap of $33.16 billion, a P/E ratio of -38.09, a P/E/G ratio of 6.15 and a beta of 1.17. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $71.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68.

Estee Lauder Companies Announces Dividend

Estee Lauder Companies ( NYSE:EL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.36. The firm had revenue of $2.66 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. Estee Lauder Companies had a positive return on equity of 15.60% and a negative net margin of 5.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. will post 1.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 30th were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 30th. Estee Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -57.85%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

EL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $60.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 10th. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price target (down from $92.00) on shares of Estee Lauder Companies in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Estee Lauder Companies from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 26th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on Estee Lauder Companies from $77.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 14th. Fifteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $77.70.

Estee Lauder Companies Profile

The Estée Lauder Companies Inc manufactures, markets, and sells skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products worldwide. It offers skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

