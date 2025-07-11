Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 23.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 249,199 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75,120 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF worth $19,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VCSH. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $27,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 237.1% in the first quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Transce3nd LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 156.3% during the 4th quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:VCSH opened at $79.12 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $78.89 and a 200 day moving average of $78.58. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $77.58 and a 12-month high of $79.54.

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, July 1st were paid a dividend of $0.2903 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 1st. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.40%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.