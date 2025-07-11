Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report) by 4.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 227,405 shares of the medical device company’s stock after selling 9,452 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of Cooper Companies worth $19,182,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,678,965 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $705,928,000 after purchasing an additional 155,233 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,004,523 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $460,066,000 after purchasing an additional 74,501 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,906,463 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $449,907,000 after purchasing an additional 109,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Cooper Companies by 517.0% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 3,529,477 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $324,466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,957,421 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,906,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on COO shares. UBS Group upgraded Cooper Companies to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 17th. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on Cooper Companies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and set a $76.00 target price (down previously from $110.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Cooper Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and set a $105.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Cooper Companies in a report on Friday, May 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $99.70.

Cooper Companies Price Performance

Shares of COO stock opened at $76.70 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $15.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.23, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 0.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $75.07 and its 200 day moving average is $82.84. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.00 and a twelve month high of $112.38. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Cooper Companies (NASDAQ:COO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 29th. The medical device company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $995.12 million. Cooper Companies had a return on equity of 9.60% and a net margin of 10.39%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.85 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cooper Companies Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment provides spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, and myopia in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NASDAQ:COO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.