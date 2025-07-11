Principal Financial Group Inc. Cuts Stock Position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in CyberArk Software Ltd. (NASDAQ:CYBR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 55,136 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 16,514 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.11% of CyberArk Software worth $18,636,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CYBR. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 2,123.3% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 667 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $222,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 54.7% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 198 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 30,738 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,240,000 after acquiring an additional 1,138 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. boosted its holdings in CyberArk Software by 112.6% during the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $96,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in CyberArk Software during the 4th quarter valued at about $18,106,000. 91.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CYBR opened at $376.39 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $382.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $361.39. CyberArk Software Ltd. has a 1-year low of $230.00 and a 1-year high of $421.00. The company has a market cap of $18.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -202.36 and a beta of 1.00.

CyberArk Software ( NASDAQ:CYBR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 13th. The technology company reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $317.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $305.57 million. CyberArk Software had a positive return on equity of 0.71% and a negative net margin of 7.97%. The firm’s revenue was up 43.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.75 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that CyberArk Software Ltd. will post -0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CYBR. Royal Bank Of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $420.00 target price on shares of CyberArk Software in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on CyberArk Software from $450.00 to $460.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $445.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $480.00 price target on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of CyberArk Software in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $416.79.

CyberArk Software Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and sells software-based identity security solutions and services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and internationally. Its solutions include Privileged Access Manager, which offers risk-based credential security and session; Vendor Privileged Access Manager combines Privileged Access Manager and Remote Access to provide secure access to third-party vendors; Dynamic Privileged Access, a SaaS solution that provides just-in-time access to Linux Virtual Machines; Endpoint Privilege Manager, a SaaS solution that secures privileges on the endpoint; and Secure Desktop, a solution that protects access to endpoints.

