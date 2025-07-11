Principal Financial Group Inc. Decreases Stake in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report) by 25.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 228,071 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after selling 78,399 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Seagate Technology were worth $19,375,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in STX. Capital Research Global Investors raised its position in Seagate Technology by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 15,621,162 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $1,348,262,000 after purchasing an additional 5,640,443 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Seagate Technology by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,974,117 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $2,414,446,000 after purchasing an additional 1,814,821 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $77,341,000. Junto Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Seagate Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $60,303,000. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in Seagate Technology by 2,853.4% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 670,976 shares of the data storage provider’s stock valued at $57,925,000 after purchasing an additional 648,257 shares during the period. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Seagate Technology alerts:

Seagate Technology Stock Up 1.8%

STX opened at $144.50 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $122.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.86. The company has a market capitalization of $30.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.88 and a beta of 1.45. Seagate Technology Holdings PLC has a 52 week low of $63.19 and a 52 week high of $152.16.

Seagate Technology Announces Dividend

Seagate Technology ( NASDAQ:STX Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The data storage provider reported $1.90 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.75 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.14 billion. Seagate Technology had a negative return on equity of 105.02% and a net margin of 17.49%. Seagate Technology’s quarterly revenue was up 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.33 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Seagate Technology Holdings PLC will post 6.83 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 25th were issued a dividend of $0.72 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 25th. This represents a $2.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.99%. Seagate Technology’s payout ratio is currently 41.62%.

Seagate Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the data storage provider to reacquire up to 21.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on STX shares. BNP Paribas Exane upgraded Seagate Technology from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Seagate Technology from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen downgraded Seagate Technology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. UBS Group increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on Seagate Technology from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $123.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on Seagate Technology

Insider Transactions at Seagate Technology

In other Seagate Technology news, Director Michael R. Cannon sold 24,190 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.00, for a total transaction of $2,878,610.00. Following the sale, the director owned 10,835 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,289,365. This trade represents a 69.06% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Gianluca Romano sold 26,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.58, for a total value of $3,153,025.28. Following the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 38,082 shares in the company, valued at $4,477,681.56. This trade represents a 41.32% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 393,791 shares of company stock valued at $47,582,998. Company insiders own 0.81% of the company’s stock.

About Seagate Technology

(Free Report)

Seagate Technology Holdings plc provides data storage technology and solutions in Singapore, the United States, the Netherlands, and internationally. It provides mass capacity storage products, including enterprise nearline hard disk drives (HDDs), enterprise nearline solid state drives (SSDs), enterprise nearline systems, video and image HDDs, and network-attached storage drives.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding STX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Seagate Technology Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:STX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Seagate Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Seagate Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.