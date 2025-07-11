Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Holdings in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in BILL Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 401,570 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 9,966 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in BILL were worth $18,428,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WCM Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in BILL by 53.6% in the 1st quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 442,786 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,479,000 after acquiring an additional 154,542 shares in the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in BILL by 26.5% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 4,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in BILL by 243.8% in the 1st quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 50,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,304,000 after acquiring an additional 35,600 shares in the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in BILL in the 1st quarter worth approximately $570,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. increased its holdings in BILL by 3,947.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 15,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after acquiring an additional 14,725 shares in the last quarter. 97.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn lowered shares of BILL from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 9th. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 12th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price objective on shares of BILL from $105.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of BILL from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.75.

In related news, SVP Germaine Cota sold 1,718 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.55, for a total value of $73,100.90. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 9,512 shares in the company, valued at $404,735.60. This trade represents a 15.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Rajesh A. Aji sold 1,780 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.25, for a total value of $80,545.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $420,734.50. This represents a 16.07% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BILL stock opened at $46.44 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $45.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.56. BILL Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $36.55 and a fifty-two week high of $100.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 1.69. The firm has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of -386.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.15 and a beta of 1.35.

BILL (NYSE:BILL – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $358.22 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $355.85 million. BILL had a return on equity of 1.21% and a net margin of 2.70%. BILL’s revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.60 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that BILL Holdings, Inc. will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BILL Holdings, Inc provides financial automation software for small and midsize businesses worldwide. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments, and spend management products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, eliminate expense reports, manage cash flows, and improve office efficiency.

