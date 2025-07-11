Principal Financial Group Inc. Grows Stock Position in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,979,094 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 66,820 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medical Properties Trust were worth $17,964,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Novem Group lifted its holdings in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Novem Group now owns 27,606 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC raised its position in Medical Properties Trust by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Beacon Financial Advisory LLC now owns 20,196 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 2,386 shares during the period. Sei Investments Co. lifted its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 6.6% in the fourth quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 39,252 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,438 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 49.5% during the 1st quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 7,875 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,606 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV boosted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 49,953 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,661 shares during the period. 71.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE MPW opened at $4.17 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.51 and a 52-week high of $6.55. The company has a quick ratio of 3.23, a current ratio of 3.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 1.29.

Medical Properties Trust ( NYSE:MPW Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). Medical Properties Trust had a negative return on equity of 31.14% and a negative net margin of 174.35%. The business had revenue of $223.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 18th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.68%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -11.55%.

MPW has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their price objective on Medical Properties Trust from $5.00 to $4.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, June 30th. Wall Street Zen lowered shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.67.

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

