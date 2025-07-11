Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.39 Million Holdings in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:FBIN – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 285,705 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,007 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.24% of Fortune Brands Innovations worth $17,394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of FBIN. CX Institutional bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Flagship Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 1st quarter valued at $62,000. Siemens Fonds Invest GmbH bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fortune Brands Innovations during the 4th quarter valued at $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of FBIN stock opened at $54.85 on Friday. Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.21 and a 52-week high of $90.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.68. The company has a market capitalization of $6.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.09, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.36.

Fortune Brands Innovations ( NYSE:FBIN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.66 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66. The firm had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Fortune Brands Innovations had a net margin of 9.42% and a return on equity of 20.96%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.83 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc. will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 11th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. Fortune Brands Innovations’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 29.33%.

FBIN has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $70.00 to $59.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Truist Financial set a $65.00 price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Fortune Brands Innovations from $90.00 to $82.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 7th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $77.17.

Fortune Brands Innovations, Inc provides home and security products for residential home repair, remodeling, new construction, and security applications in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Water, Outdoors, and Security. The Water segment manufactures or assembles, and sells faucets, accessories, kitchen sinks, and waste disposals under the Moen, ROHL, Riobel, Victoria+Albert, Perrin & Rowe, Aqualisa, Shaws, Emtek, and Schaub brands.

