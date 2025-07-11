Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.42 Million Holdings in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report) by 46.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 574,594 shares of the company’s stock after selling 507,383 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Bath & Body Works were worth $17,422,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,199,787 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,093,306,000 after buying an additional 208,036 shares during the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,235,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $396,815,000 after buying an additional 422,973 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,494,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $329,317,000 after buying an additional 445,887 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 35.6% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,178,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,768,000 after purchasing an additional 1,360,264 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Anomaly Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Bath & Body Works by 38.3% during the 4th quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP now owns 4,860,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,346,752 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Bath & Body Works alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

BBWI has been the subject of several research analyst reports. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $32.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $44.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 30th. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $38.00 price objective (down previously from $43.00) on shares of Bath & Body Works in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Raymond James Financial cut their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $46.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Bath & Body Works from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bath & Body Works presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.00.

Bath & Body Works Stock Up 2.2%

Bath & Body Works stock opened at $33.68 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $30.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $32.59. The stock has a market cap of $7.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.72. Bath & Body Works, Inc. has a 12 month low of $24.94 and a 12 month high of $41.87.

Bath & Body Works (NYSE:BBWI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.02. Bath & Body Works had a negative return on equity of 47.44% and a net margin of 11.10%. The company had revenue of $1.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Bath & Body Works, Inc. will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bath & Body Works Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. Bath & Body Works’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.33%.

Bath & Body Works Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bath & Body Works, Inc is a specialty retailers and home to America’s Favorite Fragrances, offering a breadth of exclusive fragrances for the body and home, including the selling collections for fine fragrance mist, body lotion and body cream, 3-wick candles, home fragrance diffusers and liquid hand soap.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BBWI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bath & Body Works, Inc. (NYSE:BBWI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bath & Body Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bath & Body Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.