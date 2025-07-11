Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $17.65 Million Position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its position in Medpace Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MEDP – Free Report) by 2.2% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,322 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Medpace were worth $17,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Medpace in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in Medpace by 2,750.0% in the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in shares of Medpace by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC lifted its holdings in shares of Medpace by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Colonial Trust Co SC now owns 175 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, Nemes Rush Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Medpace in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. 77.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Fred B. Davenport, Jr. sold 1,712 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $301.82, for a total transaction of $516,715.84. Following the transaction, the director owned 2,998 shares in the company, valued at approximately $904,856.36. This represents a 36.35% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 20.30% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently issued reports on MEDP shares. Barclays started coverage on Medpace in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $300.00 target price for the company. TD Cowen cut Medpace from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $370.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on Medpace from $340.00 to $313.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Mizuho reduced their target price on Medpace from $400.00 to $355.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Finally, Leerink Partners started coverage on shares of Medpace in a research report on Monday, March 24th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $330.00 target price for the company. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Medpace has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $344.82.

Medpace Stock Performance

Shares of MEDP opened at $328.24 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.43 billion, a PE ratio of 25.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 1.47. Medpace Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $250.05 and a 52-week high of $459.77. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $305.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $318.99.

Medpace (NASDAQ:MEDP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 21st. The company reported $3.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.06 by $0.61. The company had revenue of $558.57 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $528.38 million. Medpace had a net margin of 19.31% and a return on equity of 54.36%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $3.20 EPS. Research analysts predict that Medpace Holdings, Inc. will post 12.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Medpace

Medpace Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of outsourced clinical development services to the biotechnology, pharmaceutical and medical device industries. Its services include medical department, clinical trial management, data-driven feasibility, study-start-up, clinical monitoring, regulatory affairs, patient recruitment and retention, medical writing, biometrics and data sciences, pharmacovigilance, core laboratory, laboratories, clinics, and quality assurance.

