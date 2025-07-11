Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.51 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 11.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 317,176 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,523 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $18,507,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 67,787,878 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,223,863,000 after acquiring an additional 2,660,582 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 51,247,964 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,193,261,000 after acquiring an additional 3,500,023 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 45,753,482 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,850,899,000 after acquiring an additional 4,402,710 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 42,550,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,651,310,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373,396 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 38,961,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,427,668,000 after acquiring an additional 907,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.5%

IJH stock opened at $63.99 on Friday. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $50.15 and a 1-year high of $68.33. The firm has a market cap of $97.89 billion, a PE ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.12. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $60.97 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.59.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

