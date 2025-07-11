Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $18.52 Million Stake in Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Urban Outfitters, Inc. (NASDAQ:URBN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 353,495 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,236 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.38% of Urban Outfitters worth $18,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of URBN. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Urban Outfitters by 61.5% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 525 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 10.4% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,664 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,174,966 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $64,482,000 after purchasing an additional 60,697 shares during the period. Proficio Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Urban Outfitters by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC now owns 15,950 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $875,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of Urban Outfitters during the 4th quarter worth about $513,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Margaret Hayne sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.59, for a total transaction of $5,807,200.00. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 100 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,259. This represents a 99.88% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Harry S. Cherken, Jr. sold 35,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.15, for a total transaction of $2,595,250.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 480,296 shares in the company, valued at $35,613,948.40. The trade was a 6.79% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 159,156 shares of company stock valued at $11,636,158. Corporate insiders own 31.60% of the company’s stock.

URBN has been the topic of several research reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Urban Outfitters from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, June 14th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Urban Outfitters in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Urban Outfitters from $54.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 28th. BMO Capital Markets set a $76.00 target price on shares of Urban Outfitters and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Finally, Baird R W raised shares of Urban Outfitters from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.09.

Shares of Urban Outfitters stock opened at $72.47 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.16, a P/E/G ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.44. Urban Outfitters, Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.86 and a 1-year high of $75.80. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $67.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.13.

Urban Outfitters (NASDAQ:URBN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 21st. The apparel retailer reported $1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.29 billion. Urban Outfitters had a net margin of 7.91% and a return on equity of 17.98%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Urban Outfitters, Inc. will post 3.91 EPS for the current year.

Urban Outfitters, Inc engages in the retail and wholesale of general consumer products. The company operates through three segments: Retail, Wholesale, and Nuuly. It operates Urban Outfitters stores, which offer women's and men's fashion apparel, activewear, intimates, footwear, accessories, home goods, electronics, and beauty products for young adults aged 18 to 28; and Anthropologie stores that provide women's apparel, accessories, intimates, shoes, and home furnishings, as well as gifts, decorative items, and beauty and wellness products for women aged 28 to 45.

