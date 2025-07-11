Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.20 Million Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Principal Financial Group Inc. decreased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Free Report) by 37.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 127,159 shares of the company’s stock after selling 74,632 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $19,198,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $595,000 after acquiring an additional 91 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,522,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 93.1% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 27,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,456,000 after buying an additional 13,090 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 135,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,253,000 after buying an additional 11,086 shares during the period. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.70% of the company’s stock.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN opened at $166.68 on Friday. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $129.38 and a 52 week high of $183.51. The company has a market capitalization of $11.53 billion, a PE ratio of 14.35 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $154.64 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $155.90.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

