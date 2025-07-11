Principal Financial Group Inc. Has $19.85 Million Stock Holdings in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA – Free Report) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,240 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 576 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Murphy USA worth $19,845,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 19.3% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 402 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Keybank National Association OH increased its position in Murphy USA by 34.0% during the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,508 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,178,000 after buying an additional 637 shares during the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Murphy USA by 0.3% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,191 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $10,426,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Monument Capital Management increased its position in Murphy USA by 1.4% during the first quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 10,658 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,007,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Flavin Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Murphy USA by 20.6% during the first quarter. Flavin Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,531 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $719,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. 80.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Murphy USA stock opened at $427.68 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.39. The firm has a market cap of $8.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of $464.42. Murphy USA Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $385.44 and a fifty-two week high of $561.08.

Murphy USA ( NYSE:MUSA Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The specialty retailer reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.87 by ($1.24). The company had revenue of $4.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.79 billion. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.46% and a return on equity of 61.19%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.12 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 26.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 12th were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, May 12th. This is a positive change from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is currently 8.44%.

In other Murphy USA news, Director David C. Haley bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $435.58 per share, with a total value of $435,580.00. Following the acquisition, the director owned 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $435,580. The trade was a ∞ increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on MUSA. KeyCorp lowered their price target on Murphy USA from $550.00 to $525.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 9th. Stephens reduced their target price on shares of Murphy USA from $530.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Murphy USA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut shares of Murphy USA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $526.29.

Murphy USA Inc engages in marketing of retail motor fuel products and convenience merchandise. The company operates retail stores under the Murphy USA, Murphy Express, and QuickChek brands, as well as operates non-fuel convenience stores. It operates retail gasoline stores principally in the Southeast, Southwest, and Midwest United States.

