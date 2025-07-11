Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Holdings in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in CommVault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVLT – Free Report) by 1.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 122,042 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,668 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in CommVault Systems were worth $19,253,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CVLT. Quarry LP grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 888.2% in the fourth quarter. Quarry LP now owns 168 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 584.0% in the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 171 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 208.3% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 185 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CommVault Systems in the first quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in shares of CommVault Systems by 183.7% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 295 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. 93.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:CVLT opened at $170.07 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $178.06 and a 200 day moving average of $167.06. The company has a market capitalization of $7.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 100.63 and a beta of 0.73. CommVault Systems, Inc. has a 1-year low of $119.67 and a 1-year high of $192.01.

CommVault Systems ( NASDAQ:CVLT Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The software maker reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $275.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $262.52 million. CommVault Systems had a return on equity of 32.31% and a net margin of 7.64%. CommVault Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CommVault Systems, Inc. will post 1.65 EPS for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Guggenheim reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of CommVault Systems in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on CommVault Systems from $195.00 to $185.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on CommVault Systems from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price objective on CommVault Systems from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their price objective on CommVault Systems from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, CommVault Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $182.86.

In related news, CEO Sanjay Mirchandani sold 1,709 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $299,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 469,648 shares in the company, valued at $82,188,400. This represents a 0.36% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Nicola Adamo sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.74, for a total value of $254,610.00. Following the sale, the director owned 16,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,746,053.72. This represents a 8.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,957 shares of company stock worth $859,428 in the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Commvault Systems, Inc provides data protection platform that helps customers to secure, defend, and recover their data in the United States and internationally. The company offers Commvault Backup and Recovery, a backup and recovery solution; Commvault Disaster Recovery, a replication and disaster recovery solution; Commvault Complete Data Protection, a data protection solution; and Metallic Data Protection as-a-service, which delivers enterprise-grade data protection as a service on a cloud platform, with advanced built-in security controls.

