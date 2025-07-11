Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in SM Energy Company (NYSE:SM – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 653,705 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,883 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in SM Energy were worth $19,578,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SM. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 22.0% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,632,255 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $179,546,000 after acquiring an additional 835,929 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 40.1% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,683,131 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $103,998,000 after acquiring an additional 767,779 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in SM Energy in the fourth quarter valued at $22,059,000. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 3,682,093 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $142,718,000 after acquiring an additional 296,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in SM Energy by 221.4% in the fourth quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC now owns 388,761 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $15,068,000 after acquiring an additional 267,789 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.56% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SM opened at $28.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.25 billion, a PE ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 2.16. SM Energy Company has a 12 month low of $19.67 and a 12 month high of $48.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The energy company reported $1.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $0.16. SM Energy had a return on equity of 19.90% and a net margin of 27.61%. The business had revenue of $844.54 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $814.62 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 50.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that SM Energy Company will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 4th. Investors of record on Friday, July 18th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 18th. SM Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 11.20%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Mizuho reduced their target price on SM Energy from $46.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 13th. Susquehanna reduced their target price on SM Energy from $39.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. KeyCorp reduced their target price on SM Energy from $60.00 to $36.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on SM Energy from $54.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 13th. Finally, Raymond James Financial cut SM Energy from an “outperform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.08.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

