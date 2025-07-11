Principal Financial Group Inc. Increases Stock Position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Free Report) by 1.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 284,607 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,128 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Korn/Ferry International were worth $19,305,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 4.7% in the first quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,388,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $95,001,000 after purchasing an additional 62,779 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 64.7% in the first quarter. Artemis Investment Management LLP now owns 620,521 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,090,000 after purchasing an additional 243,759 shares during the period. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new position in shares of Korn/Ferry International in the first quarter valued at $223,000. QRG Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 4.7% in the first quarter. QRG Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,158 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $960,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period. Finally, Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Korn/Ferry International by 311.6% in the first quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 13,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $919,000 after purchasing an additional 10,254 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.82% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 20th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Korn/Ferry International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Korn/Ferry International from $75.00 to $74.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th.

Korn/Ferry International Trading Down 0.1%

Korn/Ferry International stock opened at $74.79 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $69.61 and its 200-day moving average is $67.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.83 and a current ratio of 1.83. Korn/Ferry International has a 1 year low of $59.23 and a 1 year high of $80.64. The company has a market cap of $3.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.19 and a beta of 1.42.

Korn/Ferry International (NYSE:KFY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, June 18th. The business services provider reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $712.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $690.07 million. Korn/Ferry International had a net margin of 8.91% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.26 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Korn/Ferry International will post 4.75 earnings per share for the current year.

Korn/Ferry International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 3rd. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.57%. Korn/Ferry International’s payout ratio is 41.56%.

Korn/Ferry International Company Profile

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

