Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,315 Shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Free Report) by 0.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 375,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in New York Times were worth $18,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NYT. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 139.5% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 63.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,173,000 after purchasing an additional 31,096 shares in the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of New York Times by 9.6% in the 4th quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 11,662 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,000 after purchasing an additional 1,024 shares in the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $1,200,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of New York Times in the 4th quarter worth $1,544,000. 95.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NYT has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Guggenheim raised their price objective on New York Times from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded New York Times from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 11th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “buy” rating on shares of New York Times in a research note on Thursday, June 12th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

Insider Transactions at New York Times

In other news, EVP William Bardeen sold 2,500 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Friday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.83, for a total transaction of $142,075.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 16,727 shares in the company, valued at $950,595.41. The trade was a 13.00% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director David S. Perpich sold 4,000 shares of New York Times stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.18, for a total value of $224,720.00. Following the sale, the director owned 27,569 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,826.42. The trade was a 12.67% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 8,490 shares of company stock worth $479,728 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

New York Times Trading Up 1.0%

Shares of NYSE:NYT opened at $56.39 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $55.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $51.93. The New York Times Company has a 1-year low of $44.83 and a 1-year high of $58.16. The stock has a market cap of $9.19 billion, a PE ratio of 30.65, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 1.11.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $635.91 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.99 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 18.70% and a net margin of 11.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The New York Times Company will post 2.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

New York Times Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, July 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 9th. New York Times’s payout ratio is 39.13%.

New York Times Company Profile

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, creates, collects, and distributes news and information worldwide. The company operates through two segments, The New York Times Group and The Athletic. It offers The New York Times (The Times) through company’s mobile application, website, printed newspaper, and associated content, such as podcast.

