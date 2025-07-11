Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 1,960 Shares of Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Tetra Tech, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTEK – Free Report) by 0.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 621,677 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,960 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.23% of Tetra Tech worth $18,184,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TTEK. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 98.0% in the fourth quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Caption Management LLC bought a new position in Tetra Tech in the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB raised its holdings in Tetra Tech by 734.2% in the first quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 1,685 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 1,483 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $61,000. Finally, Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Tetra Tech during the fourth quarter worth about $63,000. 93.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTEK shares. Maxim Group lowered Tetra Tech from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $34.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on Tetra Tech from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.00.

Tetra Tech Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TTEK opened at $36.52 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $35.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $33.92. The firm has a market cap of $9.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.08 and a beta of 0.94. Tetra Tech, Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49.

Tetra Tech (NASDAQ:TTEK – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. Tetra Tech had a return on equity of 23.31% and a net margin of 3.44%. Tetra Tech’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Tetra Tech, Inc. will post 1.37 earnings per share for the current year.

Tetra Tech Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 5th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd were given a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 23rd. This represents a $0.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%. This is a positive change from Tetra Tech’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. Tetra Tech’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.68%.

Tetra Tech Profile

Tetra Tech, Inc provides consulting and engineering services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Government Services Group (GSG) and Commercial/International Services Group (CIG). The GSG segment offers early data collection and monitoring, data analysis and information management, science and engineering applied research, engineering design, project management, and operations and maintenance services; and climate change and energy management consulting, as well as greenhouse gas inventory assessment, certification, reduction, and management services.

