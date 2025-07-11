Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 211 Shares of Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Lithia Motors, Inc. (NYSE:LAD – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,283 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 211 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.23% of Lithia Motors worth $17,989,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Lithia Motors in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Rakuten Securities Inc. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 1,420.0% during the 4th quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Lithia Motors during the 1st quarter valued at about $59,000. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 63.7% during the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC increased its stake in Lithia Motors by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter.

Lithia Motors Stock Performance

Shares of LAD stock opened at $356.76 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $324.80 and a 200-day moving average price of $327.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.46. Lithia Motors, Inc. has a 52 week low of $247.01 and a 52 week high of $405.68.

Lithia Motors Increases Dividend

Lithia Motors ( NYSE:LAD Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $7.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $7.77 by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $9.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.19 billion. Lithia Motors had a net margin of 2.30% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $6.11 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lithia Motors, Inc. will post 34.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, May 9th were given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.62%. This is a positive change from Lithia Motors’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.53. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 9th. Lithia Motors’s payout ratio is 6.93%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have weighed in on LAD shares. Guggenheim reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $417.00 to $356.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $420.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Lithia Motors from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 16th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Lithia Motors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $415.00 to $375.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Lithia Motors from $305.00 to $364.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $385.00.

Insider Transactions at Lithia Motors

In related news, Director Shauna Mcintyre sold 337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.94, for a total transaction of $99,731.78. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 1,632 shares in the company, valued at approximately $482,974.08. The trade was a 17.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.87% of the company’s stock.

Lithia Motors Profile

Lithia Motors, Inc operates as an automotive retailer worldwide. It operates in two segments, Vehicle Operations and Financing Operations. The company’s Vehicle Operations segment sells new and used vehicles; provides parts, repair, and maintenance services; vehicle finance; and insurance products. Its Financing Operations segment provides financing to customers buying and leasing retail vehicles.

