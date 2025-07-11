Principal Financial Group Inc. Purchases 98 Shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. (NYSE:WMS – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 162,899 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 98 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Advanced Drainage Systems worth $17,699,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems by 63.2% during the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 2,064,527 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $238,659,000 after buying an additional 799,569 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $86,185,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in Advanced Drainage Systems by 45.8% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,732,827 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $200,315,000 after acquiring an additional 544,109 shares in the last quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,997,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Advanced Drainage Systems during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,160,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of WMS stock opened at $122.41 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $9.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.25, a PEG ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.24. Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $93.92 and a 12 month high of $179.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.10, a current ratio of 3.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $115.59 and a 200 day moving average price of $114.54.

Advanced Drainage Systems ( NYSE:WMS Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 15th. The construction company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.06). Advanced Drainage Systems had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 15.50%. The business had revenue of $615.76 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $653.22 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.23 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc. will post 6.1 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 30th were given a $0.18 dividend. This is a positive change from Advanced Drainage Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 30th. Advanced Drainage Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 12.50%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on shares of Advanced Drainage Systems from $146.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on Advanced Drainage Systems in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 target price for the company. UBS Group cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $155.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. KeyCorp cut their target price on Advanced Drainage Systems from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Advanced Drainage Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $139.88.

Advanced Drainage Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and markets thermoplastic corrugated pipes and related water management products in North America and internationally. The company operates through Pipe, International, Infiltrator, and Allied Products & Other segments. It offers single, double, and triple wall corrugated polypropylene and polyethylene pipes; plastic leachfield chambers and systems; EZflow synthetic aggregate bundles; wastewater purification through mechanical aeration wastewater for residential and commercial systems; septic tanks and accessories; combined treatment and dispersal systems, including advanced enviro-septic and advanced treatment leachfield systems; and allied products, including storm retention/detention and septic chambers, polyvinyl chloride drainage structures, fittings, and water quality filters and separators.

