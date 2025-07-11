Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Position in Alcoa (NYSE:AA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report) by 0.4% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 593,819 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,125 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $18,111,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of AA. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Proficio Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,223,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,639,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its position in shares of Alcoa by 38.7% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 97,050 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,667,000 after purchasing an additional 27,080 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Alcoa during the 4th quarter valued at $1,154,000. Institutional investors own 82.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Alcoa alerts:

Alcoa Stock Performance

Shares of Alcoa stock opened at $31.63 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $8.19 billion, a PE ratio of 9.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.19 and a beta of 2.25. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $31.22. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Alcoa has a 12 month low of $21.53 and a 12 month high of $47.77.

Alcoa Announces Dividend

Alcoa ( NYSE:AA Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The industrial products company reported $2.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.42. The business had revenue of $3.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. Alcoa had a return on equity of 18.56% and a net margin of 6.79%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alcoa will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 20th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Alcoa’s dividend payout ratio is 12.05%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AA has been the subject of several research reports. Bank of America reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $26.00 price objective (down from $58.00) on shares of Alcoa in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on Alcoa from $25.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Citigroup raised Alcoa to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays raised their price objective on Alcoa to $31.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Wall Street Zen lowered Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Sunday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Alcoa currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $42.31.

Read Our Latest Research Report on AA

Alcoa Profile

(Free Report)

Alcoa Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Iceland, Norway, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Alumina and Aluminum. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells it to customers who process it into industrial chemical products, as well as aluminum smelting and casting businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alcoa (NYSE:AA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alcoa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alcoa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.