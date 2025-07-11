Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA)

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Avista Corporation (NYSE:AVA – Free Report) by 3.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 452,975 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 13,295 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.56% of Avista worth $18,966,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Headlands Technologies LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 2,474.1% during the 4th quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC now owns 695 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 668 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 117.8% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 252.3% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 916 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Avista by 168.7% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 1,520 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp bought a new position in Avista during the 4th quarter valued at about $176,000. 85.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Avista

In other Avista news, VP Scott J. Kinney sold 1,024 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.82, for a total value of $38,727.68. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president directly owned 11,515 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $435,497.30. The trade was a 8.17% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.96% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Avista Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:AVA opened at $38.29 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.36, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.40. Avista Corporation has a 12 month low of $34.72 and a 12 month high of $43.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.42 and its 200 day moving average is $38.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Avista (NYSE:AVA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The utilities provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.05 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $603.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $636.30 million. Avista had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 7.28%. Avista’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.91 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Avista Corporation will post 2.3 EPS for the current year.

Avista Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 13th were given a $0.49 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 13th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.12%. Avista’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 83.76%.

Avista Profile

Avista Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company. It operates in two segments, Avista Utilities and AEL&P. The Avista Utilities segment provides electric distribution and transmission, and natural gas distribution services in parts of eastern Washington and northern Idaho; and natural gas distribution services in parts of northeastern and southwestern Oregon, as well as generates electricity in Washington, Idaho, Oregon, and Montana.

