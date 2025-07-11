Principal Financial Group Inc. Raises Stock Position in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 0.1% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,118,477 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $17,884,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of KeyCorp by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 1,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Fourth Dimension Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of KeyCorp during the first quarter worth about $34,000. TCTC Holdings LLC grew its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 38.6% during the fourth quarter. TCTC Holdings LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 611 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of KeyCorp by 123,900.0% during the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 2,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 2,478 shares in the last quarter. 79.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp Price Performance

KeyCorp stock opened at $18.48 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.84. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $16.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $20.25 billion, a P/E ratio of -108.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.11. KeyCorp has a 1 year low of $12.73 and a 1 year high of $20.04.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

KeyCorp ( NYSE:KEY Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.01. KeyCorp had a negative net margin of 0.12% and a positive return on equity of 9.43%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were issued a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. KeyCorp’s payout ratio is currently -482.35%.

KeyCorp declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 13th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have weighed in on KEY. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Thursday, April 17th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on KeyCorp from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on KeyCorp from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, KeyCorp presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.18.

View Our Latest Stock Report on KeyCorp

Insider Buying and Selling at KeyCorp

In other KeyCorp news, Director Carlton L. Highsmith sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.60, for a total value of $83,000.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 37,177 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,138.20. This trade represents a 11.85% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Amy G. Brady sold 19,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.09, for a total transaction of $305,710.00. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 82,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,795.07. The trade was a 18.71% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; commercial leasing, investment management, consumer finance; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KEY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.