Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 163,760 Shares of Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its holdings in Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS – Free Report) (TSE:CLS) by 40.6% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 239,460 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 163,760 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Celestica worth $18,887,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rothschild Investment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Celestica in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd boosted its position in Celestica by 109.6% during the 4th quarter. Pinpoint Asset Management Ltd now owns 348 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Center for Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in Celestica during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,000. 67.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Celestica alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CLS has been the topic of several research reports. CIBC cut their price objective on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperformer” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th. Barclays reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $146.00 price objective (up from $126.00) on shares of Celestica in a research report on Tuesday, June 10th. BNP Paribas raised Celestica to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 11th. Argus cut their price objective on Celestica from $150.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Celestica from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Celestica presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $116.64.

Celestica Price Performance

CLS stock opened at $158.80 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $126.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.39. Celestica, Inc. has a 52-week low of $40.25 and a 52-week high of $163.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 1.43.

Celestica (NYSE:CLS – Get Free Report) (TSE:CLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The technology company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.10. Celestica had a net margin of 4.26% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.56 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.83 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that Celestica, Inc. will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Celestica Profile

(Free Report)

Celestica Inc provides supply chain solutions in North America, Europe, and Asia. It operates through two segments: Advanced Technology Solutions, and Connectivity & Cloud Solutions. The company offers a range of product manufacturing and related supply chain services, including design and development, new product introduction, engineering services, component sourcing, electronics manufacturing and assembly, testing, complex mechanical assembly, systems integration, precision machining, order fulfillment, logistics, asset management, product licensing, and after-market repair and return services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Celestica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Celestica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.