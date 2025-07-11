Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 26,239 Shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of Vertex, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERX – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 546,006 shares of the company’s stock after selling 26,239 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of Vertex worth $19,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Vertex by 342.5% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,513,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,754,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,576 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vertex during the fourth quarter worth about $61,825,000. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vertex by 30.3% in the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,947,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,200,000 after buying an additional 686,145 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Vertex by 233.7% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 851,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,409,000 after buying an additional 596,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vertex by 25.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,868,438 shares of the company’s stock worth $153,031,000 after acquiring an additional 580,664 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 70.32% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on VERX. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Vertex from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. DA Davidson reduced their price objective on Vertex from $55.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 14th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Vertex in a report on Thursday, March 20th. BNP Paribas began coverage on Vertex in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $54.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler initiated coverage on Vertex in a research note on Monday, June 16th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $48.00 price objective for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.50.

Vertex Trading Down 1.5%

Shares of VERX opened at $35.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -123.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Vertex, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.26 and a 1 year high of $60.71. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.53 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $42.08.

Vertex (NASDAQ:VERX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.02. Vertex had a negative net margin of 6.45% and a positive return on equity of 28.14%. The business had revenue of $177.06 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Vertex’s quarterly revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Vertex, Inc. will post 0.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex

In other Vertex news, CEO David Destefano sold 109,415 shares of Vertex stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.70, for a total transaction of $4,124,945.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 1,066,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,210,329.90. The trade was a 9.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Ryan J. Leib sold 5,755 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total transaction of $218,690.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 3,520,170 shares of company stock valued at $134,479,744. 43.25% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Vertex Company Profile

Vertex, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise tax technology solutions for retail trade, wholesale trade, and manufacturing industries in the United States and internationally. The company offers tax determination; compliance and reporting, including workflow management tools, role-based security, and event logging; tax data management; document management; analytics and insights; pre-built integration that includes mapping data fields, and business logic and configurations; industry-specific solutions; and technology specific solutions, such as chain flow accelerator and SAP-specific tools.

