Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 3,033 Shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC)

Principal Financial Group Inc. cut its stake in shares of SEI Investments Company (NASDAQ:SEIC – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 231,039 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 3,033 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.18% of SEI Investments worth $17,936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of SEIC. CoreFirst Bank & Trust purchased a new position in SEI Investments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Versant Capital Management Inc grew its position in SEI Investments by 156.1% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 543 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of SEI Investments by 38.9% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 803 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $62,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of SEI Investments by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 860 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC raised its position in SEI Investments by 33.8% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 943 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $77,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. 70.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SEIC shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on SEI Investments from $80.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 25th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of SEI Investments from $79.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of SEI Investments from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of SEI Investments in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $100.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of SEI Investments in a research note on Thursday, June 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, SEI Investments currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.00.

Insider Activity

In related news, EVP Michael Peterson sold 50,000 shares of SEI Investments stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.27, for a total transaction of $4,213,500.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 13,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,645. This trade represents a 78.74% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ryan Hicke sold 21,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.36, for a total value of $1,750,560.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 171,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,276,233.60. This represents a 10.92% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 232,126 shares of company stock worth $19,638,659. 14.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SEI Investments Stock Up 1.3%

SEI Investments stock opened at $93.80 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.39, a PEG ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.92. SEI Investments Company has a twelve month low of $62.38 and a twelve month high of $94.03. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $85.65 and its 200 day moving average is $81.18.

SEI Investments (NASDAQ:SEIC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The asset manager reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.05. SEI Investments had a net margin of 27.77% and a return on equity of 26.40%. The business had revenue of $551.34 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $556.76 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.99 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that SEI Investments Company will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

SEI Investments Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 9th were paid a dividend of $0.49 per share. This is a boost from SEI Investments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 9th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.09%. SEI Investments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.30%.

SEI Investments declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Tuesday, March 18th that allows the company to repurchase $500.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the asset manager to buy up to 5.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

SEI Investments Profile

SEI Investments Company is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides wealth management, retirement and investment solutions, asset management, asset administration, investment processing outsourcing solutions, financial services, and investment advisory services to its clients.

