Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 746 Shares of Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 227,703 shares of the company’s stock after selling 746 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Dollar Tree worth $17,094,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 74.1% during the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 350 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 11.6% during the first quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 1,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 159 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 0.7% during the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 39,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,949,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 4,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wahed Invest LLC raised its stake in Dollar Tree by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Wahed Invest LLC now owns 5,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Dollar Tree

In other Dollar Tree news, CMO Richard L. Mcneely sold 21,026 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total transaction of $1,989,480.12. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer owned 50,419 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,770,645.78. This trade represents a 29.43% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Aditya Maheshwari sold 1,238 shares of Dollar Tree stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.70, for a total value of $92,478.60. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 4,231 shares in the company, valued at $316,055.70. This trade represents a 22.64% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,439 shares of company stock worth $2,099,028. Company insiders own 6.60% of the company’s stock.

Dollar Tree Price Performance

Shares of DLTR stock opened at $108.37 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $93.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm has a market cap of $22.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.82, a PEG ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.86. Dollar Tree, Inc. has a 12 month low of $60.49 and a 12 month high of $108.95.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, June 4th. The company reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.05. Dollar Tree had a positive return on equity of 19.36% and a negative net margin of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $4.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.52 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.43 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Dollar Tree, Inc. will post 5.39 EPS for the current year.

Dollar Tree declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback plan on Wednesday, July 9th that allows the company to buyback $2.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to reacquire up to 11.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DLTR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Dollar Tree from $80.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Guggenheim restated a “buy” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Dollar Tree in a research note on Thursday, June 5th. UBS Group raised their target price on Dollar Tree from $95.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company set a $105.00 target price on Dollar Tree and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $90.37.

Dollar Tree Profile

Dollar Tree, Inc operates retail discount stores. The company operates in two segments, Dollar Tree and Family Dollar. The Dollar Tree segment offers merchandise at the fixed price of $ 1.25. It provides consumable merchandise, which includes everyday consumables, such as household paper and chemicals, food, candy, health, personal care products, and frozen and refrigerated food; variety merchandise comprising toys, durable housewares, gifts, stationery, party goods, greeting cards, softlines, arts and crafts supplies, and other items; and seasonal goods that include Christmas, Easter, Halloween, and Valentine's Day merchandise.

