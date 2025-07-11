Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 779 Shares of Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lessened its position in Light & Wonder, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNW – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 204,670 shares of the company’s stock after selling 779 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Light & Wonder were worth $17,726,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Versant Capital Management Inc boosted its holdings in Light & Wonder by 4,783.3% during the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Light & Wonder by 3,861.1% during the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 695 shares during the period. CX Institutional purchased a new stake in shares of Light & Wonder during the first quarter valued at $87,000. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Light & Wonder by 217.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 867 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steph & Co. purchased a new position in Light & Wonder in the 1st quarter worth about $149,000. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ LNW opened at $101.00 on Friday. Light & Wonder, Inc. has a 1-year low of $75.46 and a 1-year high of $115.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $89.34 and a 200 day moving average price of $90.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.26, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.35.

Light & Wonder ( NASDAQ:LNW Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.94 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.23). Light & Wonder had a return on equity of 68.41% and a net margin of 10.45%. The firm had revenue of $774.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $802.93 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.88 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Light & Wonder, Inc. will post 4.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Benchmark dropped their target price on shares of Light & Wonder from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 12th. Wall Street Zen raised Light & Wonder from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, July 5th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Light & Wonder from $115.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Light & Wonder from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $116.00 price target on Light & Wonder in a research note on Wednesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Light & Wonder presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $106.55.

Light & Wonder, Inc is a cross-platform global games company, which engages in the development of content and digital markets. It operates through the following segments: Gaming, SciPlay, and iGaming. The Gaming segment includes the design, manufacture, marketing, and distribution of portfolio of gaming products and services.

