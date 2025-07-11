Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 8,395 Shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER)

Principal Financial Group Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Teradyne, Inc. (NASDAQ:TER – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 226,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,395 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Teradyne were worth $18,670,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Teradyne by 200.0% in the fourth quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Murphy & Mullick Capital Management Corp bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Atala Financial Inc bought a new stake in Teradyne in the fourth quarter worth $47,000. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Teradyne in the first quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 99.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TER opened at $98.62 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 1.70. Teradyne, Inc. has a 12-month low of $65.77 and a 12-month high of $163.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $84.55 and a 200-day moving average price of $97.10.

Teradyne ( NASDAQ:TER Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $685.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $680.54 million. Teradyne had a net margin of 19.86% and a return on equity of 20.06%. The business’s revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Teradyne, Inc. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 22nd were issued a $0.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 22nd. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. Teradyne’s payout ratio is currently 13.56%.

Teradyne announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Monday, April 28th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to repurchase up to 8.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on TER shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $155.00 to $133.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald set a $105.00 price objective on shares of Teradyne and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Teradyne in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Teradyne from $120.00 to $92.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 17th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.50.

Teradyne, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells automated test systems and robotics products worldwide. It operates through four segments; Semiconductor Test, System Test, Robotics, and Wireless Test. The Semiconductor Test segment offers products and services for wafer level and device package testing of semiconductor devices in automotive, industrial, communications, consumer, smartphones, cloud, computer and electronic game, and other applications.

