Principal Financial Group Inc. Sells 991 Shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST)

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its position in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. (NYSE:WST – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 89,412 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 991 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services were worth $20,018,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in West Pharmaceutical Services by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 5,581 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,249,000 after purchasing an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 103.8% in the 1st quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 1,136 shares during the last quarter. National Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in the 4th quarter valued at about $706,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 571 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of West Pharmaceutical Services by 43.7% in the 1st quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $241,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. 93.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:WST opened at $229.27 on Friday. West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. has a twelve month low of $187.43 and a twelve month high of $352.33. The company has a quick ratio of 2.03, a current ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $216.76 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.92. The company has a market cap of $16.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.56 and a beta of 1.09.

West Pharmaceutical Services ( NYSE:WST Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 24th. The medical instruments supplier reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.23. West Pharmaceutical Services had a return on equity of 18.23% and a net margin of 16.13%. The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $685.24 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.56 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc. will post 6.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, July 30th will be given a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 30th. West Pharmaceutical Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 13.19%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on WST. Evercore ISI began coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research note on Tuesday, March 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $275.00 price target for the company. Barclays started coverage on West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Tuesday, June 24th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $245.00 price objective for the company. Stephens upgraded West Pharmaceutical Services to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of West Pharmaceutical Services in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $320.00.

West Pharmaceutical Services, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells containment and delivery systems for injectable drugs and healthcare products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It operates in two segments, Proprietary Products and Contract-Manufactured Products.

