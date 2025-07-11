Private Trust Co. NA Acquires 286 Shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (NYSEARCA:XHB – Free Report) by 794.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 322 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 286 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Copia Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 50.0% during the fourth quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 300 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 1,873.9% during the fourth quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 454 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares during the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF by 463.9% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 671 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 552 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA XHB opened at $106.06 on Friday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $97.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $99.73. SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF has a 52 week low of $84.48 and a 52 week high of $126.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.55 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 1.32.

SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index. The S&P Homebuilders Select Industry Index represents the homebuilding sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

