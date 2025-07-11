Private Trust Co. NA Buys 434 Shares of Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its stake in Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report) by 128.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 773 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Terex were worth $29,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Terex by 46.1% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Terex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,671 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,695,000 after purchasing an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. grew its position in Terex by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Barnett & Company Inc. now owns 7,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $337,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. UMB Bank n.a. increased its stake in Terex by 83.0% in the 1st quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 732 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Terex by 21.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,300 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 92.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Terex alerts:

Insider Activity at Terex

In other news, insider Joshua Gross sold 5,389 shares of Terex stock in a transaction on Monday, May 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.75, for a total value of $219,601.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 38,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,579,266.25. The trade was a 12.21% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Terex Trading Up 4.6%

Shares of TEX opened at $53.52 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.58. Terex Corporation has a fifty-two week low of $31.53 and a fifty-two week high of $68.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.11. The business has a 50-day moving average of $46.22 and a 200 day moving average of $43.21.

Terex (NYSE:TEX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Friday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.26 billion. Terex had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.79%. The company’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Terex Corporation will post 4.83 EPS for the current year.

Terex Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Terex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 18.53%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently issued reports on TEX. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Terex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $45.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 27th. Wall Street Zen raised Terex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 21st. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Terex from $43.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 16th. Robert W. Baird upgraded Terex from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $48.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 13th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Terex from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 3rd. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Terex currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $51.80.

View Our Latest Analysis on Terex

About Terex

(Free Report)

Terex Corporation manufactures and sells aerial work platforms and materials processing machinery worldwide. It operates in two segments, Materials Processing (MP) and Aerial Work Platforms (AWP). The MP segment designs, manufactures, services, and markets materials processing and specialty equipment, includes crushers, washing systems, screens, trommels, apron feeders, material handlers, pick and carry cranes, rough terrain cranes, tower cranes, wood processing, biomass and recycling equipment, concrete mixer trucks and concrete pavers, conveyors, and related components and replacement parts under the Terex, Powerscreen, Fuchs, EvoQuip, Canica, Cedarapids, CBI, Simplicity, Franna, Terex Ecotec, Finlay, ProAll, ZenRobotics, Terex Washing Systems, Terex MPS, Terex Jaques, Terex Advance, ProStack, Terex Bid-Well, MDS, and Terex Recycling Systems brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Terex Corporation (NYSE:TEX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Terex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.