Private Trust Co. NA Cuts Position in Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL)

Private Trust Co. NA reduced its holdings in shares of Halliburton Company (NYSE:HAL – Free Report) by 78.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,207 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock after selling 4,432 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Halliburton were worth $31,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Proficio Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Halliburton during the 4th quarter valued at about $4,084,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 115,912 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $3,152,000 after acquiring an additional 7,858 shares in the last quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. grew its position in Halliburton by 79.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 18,397 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 8,167 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of Halliburton by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 10,625 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 2,390 shares during the period. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 680,693 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $18,508,000 after purchasing an additional 8,751 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on HAL. Hsbc Global Res raised shares of Halliburton to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Susquehanna lowered their target price on Halliburton from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 23rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on Halliburton from $22.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Halliburton from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on Halliburton from $37.00 to $32.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $33.53.

Shares of NYSE:HAL opened at $22.18 on Friday. Halliburton Company has a 1-year low of $18.72 and a 1-year high of $37.08. The company’s fifty day moving average is $20.94 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.47 and a beta of 1.13.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 22nd. The oilfield services company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.60. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm had revenue of $5.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.28 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Halliburton Company will post 2.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 4th were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 4th. Halliburton’s payout ratio is 28.45%.

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

