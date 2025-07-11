Private Trust Co. NA Decreases Stake in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG)

Private Trust Co. NA lowered its position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (NYSEARCA:IDOG – Free Report) by 26.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 846 shares of the company’s stock after selling 311 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF were worth $27,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in IDOG. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $3,204,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 22.1% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 601,378 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,368,000 after buying an additional 108,994 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. increased its holdings in ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF by 157,900.0% in the first quarter. NBC Securities Inc. now owns 1,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,579 shares in the last quarter.

ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF stock opened at $34.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $31.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $361.88 million, a PE ratio of 11.22 and a beta of 0.83. ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF has a 52 week low of $27.97 and a 52 week high of $34.69.

About ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF

The ALPS International Sector Dividend Dogs ETF (IDOG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that selects the five companies with the highest dividend yield in each of the 10 GICS sectors from international developed markets. IDOG was launched on Jun 27, 2013 and is managed by ALPS.

