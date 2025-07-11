Private Trust Co. NA Has $33,000 Stake in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU)

Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report) by 240.3% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 1,082 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 764 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF were worth $33,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $850,000 after purchasing an additional 475 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 7.5% during the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 8,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Advisors Inc. now owns 89,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,756,000 after buying an additional 643 shares in the last quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. GSB Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000.

Get Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF alerts:

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Trading Up 0.2%

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF stock opened at $32.83 on Friday. Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $34.05. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.33.

Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Company Profile

The Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (AAAU) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the LBMA Gold Price index. The fund tracks the gold spot price, less expenses and liabilities, using gold bars held in vaults located in the UK. AAAU was launched on Jul 26, 2018 and is issued by Goldman Sachs.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAAU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF (NYSEARCA:AAAU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs Physical Gold ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.