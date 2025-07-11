Private Trust Co. NA Makes New $28,000 Investment in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI)

Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 554 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $28,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Pure Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,676 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $442,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Freedom Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.8% in the 4th quarter. Freedom Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,063 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $292,000 after buying an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Seeds Investor LLC lifted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 7,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $354,000 after acquiring an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 40,993 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,974,000 after buying an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 16,921 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $815,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. 91.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gaming and Leisure Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

GLPI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Macquarie restated an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price target on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Friday, April 25th. Barclays boosted their price target on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 22nd. Mizuho cut their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $53.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank lowered their target price on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.17.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.58, for a total value of $186,320.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 136,953 shares in the company, valued at $6,379,270.74. This represents a 2.84% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 4.26% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:GLPI opened at $48.22 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $46.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 4.12 and a quick ratio of 4.12. Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.48 and a fifty-two week high of $52.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.72.

Gaming and Leisure Properties (NASDAQ:GLPI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96. Gaming and Leisure Properties had a return on equity of 17.02% and a net margin of 50.41%. The company had revenue of $395.24 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $396.27 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. will post 3.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Gaming and Leisure Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 13th were paid a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 13th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.47%. This is an increase from Gaming and Leisure Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s dividend payout ratio is 111.03%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

(Free Report)

Gaming & Leisure Properties, Inc engages in the provision of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements. The company was founded on February 13, 2013 and is headquartered in Wyomissing, PA.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLPI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gaming and Leisure Properties, Inc. (NASDAQ:GLPI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gaming and Leisure Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.