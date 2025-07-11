Private Trust Co. NA Purchases 347 Shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM)

Private Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of Newmont Corporation (NYSE:NEM – Free Report) by 122.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 630 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 347 shares during the quarter. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Newmont were worth $30,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. raised its stake in shares of Newmont by 64.0% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Alpine Bank Wealth Management bought a new position in Newmont during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. PSI Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Newmont by 195.5% in the 1st quarter. PSI Advisors LLC now owns 795 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Finally, Grove Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of Newmont by 84.0% in the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 911 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 416 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.85% of the company’s stock.

Get Newmont alerts:

Newmont Stock Performance

Newmont stock opened at $59.78 on Friday. Newmont Corporation has a twelve month low of $36.86 and a twelve month high of $60.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.70, a current ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market capitalization of $66.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.40, a PEG ratio of 0.67 and a beta of 0.33. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $55.17 and its 200 day moving average is $48.76.

Newmont Dividend Announcement

Newmont ( NYSE:NEM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The basic materials company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.54. The firm had revenue of $5.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. Newmont had a return on equity of 15.75% and a net margin of 25.77%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.55 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Newmont Corporation will post 3.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 27th were paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 27th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.67%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.42%.

Insider Activity

In other Newmont news, EVP Peter Toth sold 3,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Monday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.09, for a total value of $162,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president owned 77,526 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,193,381.34. This trade represents a 3.73% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bruce R. Brook sold 2,077 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.75, for a total value of $122,023.75. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 43,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,532,301.25. The trade was a 4.60% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 12,231 shares of company stock valued at $679,813 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NEM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wall Street Zen upgraded Newmont from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Cfra Research upgraded shares of Newmont to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 25th. Raymond James Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Friday, April 25th. UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Newmont from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Newmont from $52.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.45.

Read Our Latest Research Report on NEM

Newmont Profile

(Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Newmont Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newmont and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.