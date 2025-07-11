Private Trust Co. NA Sells 1,500 Shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS)

Private Trust Co. NA trimmed its holdings in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III (NYSE:HPS – Free Report) by 42.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,000 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,500 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA’s holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III were worth $30,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of HPS. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III during the fourth quarter worth $311,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 112.0% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 212,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,197,000 after buying an additional 112,363 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 24,210 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after buying an additional 1,428 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 227,301 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,416,000 after acquiring an additional 22,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC acquired a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III in the 4th quarter valued at about $223,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE HPS opened at $14.37 on Friday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III has a 1-year low of $13.08 and a 1-year high of $17.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $14.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.64.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Announces Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Investors of record on Friday, July 11th will be given a $0.11 dividend. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 11th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund III is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

