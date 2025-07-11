Private Trust Co. NA Takes Position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ)

Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF (NYSEARCA:BILZ – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm bought 335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BILZ. Independent Advisor Alliance purchased a new stake in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,937,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 102,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,295,000 after acquiring an additional 2,504 shares during the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN now owns 19,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co increased its holdings in shares of PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF by 14.2% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 3,981 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF during the 4th quarter worth $6,780,000.

BILZ stock opened at $100.95 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $101.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $101.03. PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active ETF has a 1 year low of $100.68 and a 1 year high of $101.27.

The PIMCO Ultra Short Government Active Exchange-Traded Fund (BILZ) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that invests in treasury bills and notes, repurchase agreements, and cash collateralized by the US government. Securities selected have a maximum maturity of six months.

