ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC) Given Average Recommendation of “Reduce” by Analysts

Shares of ProFrac Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Reduce” from the five ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $6.70.

ACDC has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America downgraded shares of ProFrac from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 25th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of ProFrac from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $7.00 to $5.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on shares of ProFrac from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Shares of ACDC stock opened at $7.87 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.28 and a beta of 1.69. ProFrac has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $10.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.41 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.14.

ProFrac (NASDAQ:ACDC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by $0.20. ProFrac had a negative net margin of 10.72% and a negative return on equity of 11.85%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that ProFrac will post -0.5 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Chairman Matthew Wilks acquired 69,176 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.85 per share, with a total value of $335,503.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman directly owned 378,153 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,834,042.05. The trade was a 22.39% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Holdings Lp Thrc acquired 207,163 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $6.25 per share, with a total value of $1,294,768.75. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 79,855,858 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,099,112.50. This represents a 0.26% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have purchased 733,996 shares of company stock valued at $4,356,960. Corporate insiders own 2.84% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in ProFrac by 1,822.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,785,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,858,000 after acquiring an additional 1,692,908 shares in the last quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC grew its position in ProFrac by 10.6% in the first quarter. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC now owns 1,167,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,859,000 after acquiring an additional 111,913 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 594,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,514,000 after buying an additional 11,913 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 591,501 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,591,000 after buying an additional 2,893 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its stake in shares of ProFrac by 10.4% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 583,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,431,000 after buying an additional 54,908 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.75% of the company’s stock.

ProFrac Holding Corp. operates as a technology-focused energy services holding company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Stimulation Services, Manufacturing, and Proppant Production. The company offers hydraulic fracturing, well stimulation, in-basin frac sand, and other completion services and complementary products and services to upstream oil and natural gas companies engaged in the exploration and production of unconventional oil and natural gas resources.

